Delhi Blast Probe: Rifle In Doctor’s Locker Brings NIA Back To Kashmir Medical College

Anantnag: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag in connection with the “white-collar” terror module that was busted last November. The officials said a team of investigators arrived at the campus and examined locations linked to the ongoing probe, which has already revealed startling details about the involvement of educated professionals in terror-linked activities.

The searches are tied to earlier recoveries, including a rifle allegedly found in the locker of Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, a former senior resident doctor at GMC Anantnag.

Rather is among the nine persons arrested by the NIA when the module was first exposed. The investigation later led to the seizure of large quantities of explosives and bomb-making material from Faridabad in Haryana, connecting the network to the Delhi car blast case near Red Fort last year.

The investigators have described the group as a “white-collar” terror module, alleging that doctors, engineers and other professionals were providing logistical support, procuring weapons and explosives, and coordinating through encrypted channels.

The Delhi blast, which killed several people and injured many others, is believed to have been planned with the help of this network. The officials said the group had been under surveillance for months, and its members were suspected of plotting attacks on high-profile targets, including commercial outlets in the capital.

The involvement of medical professionals has shocked the Valley, raising concerns about radicalisation within institutions that are otherwise seen as pillars of public service.

The security agencies are now focusing on financial trails, communication networks and institutional links to dismantle the module completely.

NIA maintained that the case highlights a disturbing trend of educated recruits being drawn into terror activities, using their positions to conceal operations and evade detection. “The searches at GMC Anantnag are part of a larger effort to unravel the network behind the Delhi blast. We are following crucial leads, and further arrests or recoveries may take place as the investigation progresses,” said an NIA official, on condition of anonymity.