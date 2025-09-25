Delhi BMW Accident: 'Help To Injured Was Deprived in a Calculated Manner By Accused Woman', Says Counsel For Complainant

Delhi BMW accident: "Help to the injured was deprived in a very calculated manner by lady to save herself", says Counsel for complainant | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday reserved the order on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, arrested in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case. Advocate Atul Kumar, counsel for the complainant, said that the arguments were completed and the matter has been fixed for orders on September 27.

Speaking to the media, Advocate Kumar stated that the CCTV footage was played in court, which showed how negligently and quickly the car was travelling at the time of the accident.

"Today the arguments have been completed and the matter has been fixed for orders on Saturday, 27th of this month. We have filed the written arguments. CCTV footage was played in the court, and it was shown to the court that, as was being said yesterday by the accused, that the bike hit the car, is incorrect. It is the car that hit the bike. We showed how negligent and fast the car was. The BMW X5 has turtled and hit the motorcycle. The factual position is that the motorcycle was coming from behind. The BMW car was travelling at a high speed. It slowed down when it turned, and the bike came parallel to it, and then it hit the bike," he said.

"The statement of one of the eyewitnesses offered help, but the lady refused help from the ambulance. The lady deliberately took the injured to her own nursing home. The help that could have been available to the injured was deprived in a very calculated manner by the lady to save herself from the legal consequences," he said.

Advocate Pradeep Rana, counsel for the accused Gaganpreet Kaur, said that in the CCTV footage, 200 to 300 persons could be seen, and the person in the ambulance did not come out of his vehicle.

"The ambulance came and went away. It did not help. The speed of both vehicles was very high. In the CCTV footage, the BMW car hits the sidewalk. At the time of the accident, the car was coming and the motorcycle was behind it. According to the FIR, the car hit the motorcycle from behind. The CCTV footage shows the motorcycle never being in front of the car; it's parallel to the car... This suggests that the motorcycle's speed, if not faster than the BMW's, wasn't slow either. The CCTV shows a side impact, not a rear impact," Advocate Pradeep Rana said.

Delhi Police on Thursday played the CCTV footage before the Patiala House court related to the BMW accident at Dhaula Kuan that claimed the life of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry. The judge analysed the CCTV footage.