Delhi BMW Crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Remanded To 2-Day Judicial Custody

New Delhi: The accused woman, Gaganpreet Kaur, in the high-profile BMW crash case, which claimed the life of a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Navjot Singh, has been sent to a two-day judicial custody. The legal battle surrounding the accused driver intensified after the accident, which occurred on Sunday near the Delhi Cantonment metro station in Dhaula Kuan.

According to the police, Navjot Singh (52) was riding his motorcycle with his wife when a BMW driven by Gaganpreet Kaur hit it. As per allegations, despite his wife's pleas to take the critically injured Navjot to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention, Gaganpreet chose to transport the couple to a hospital nearly 20 km away in GTB Nagar. The victim's family alleged that the delay led to the loss of Navjot's life.

Meanwhile, Gaganpreet, who has been remanded to two days of judicial custody, has filed a plea against the decision, while the complainant's counsel pushes for police custody.

On Monday, Gaganpreet Kaur, the woman accused of causing the fatal crash involving a BMW in Delhi, was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate and remanded to two days of judicial custody. Complainant's counsel Ishan Dewan stated that while the accused's counsel opposed judicial custody, arguing for police custody instead, the complainant's side will oppose Gaganpreet's bail application and file a reply. The matter will be taken up on September 17.

The accident occurred on Sunday when Gaganpreet's BMW hit Navjot Singh's motorcycle near the Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road. Singh, who was returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with his wife Sandeep Kaur, died in the incident, while his wife sustained severe injuries. Gaganpreet has denied any wrongdoing, telling police she took the injured couple to a hospital in GTB Nagar because her daughter had been treated there during the pandemic. However, Sandeep Kaur alleged in her complaint that Gaganpreet deliberately avoided taking her husband to the nearest hospital despite repeated requests.

Gaganpreet's father, Javinder Singh, was a director of the hospital, where the victim was taken by the accused driver, leading police to consider whether the choice of hospital was influenced by this connection. The Delhi Police have filed a case against Gaganpreet under sections including rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and destruction of evidence. Gaganpreet claimed she had no idea how the accident happened.