Delhi BMW Crash: Gaganpreet Kaur Gets Bail on ₹1 Lakh Bond; Court Flags Ambulance Negligence

New Delhi: Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused who was driving the BMW car, which crashed and killed a Finance Ministry official in the national capital earlier this month, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Saturday. She was asked to provide a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The matter was heard by the Patiala House Court on Saturday. The court stated that an ambulance arrived at the scene of the collision in a matter of seconds and stayed there for at least 30 seconds without transporting the injured to the hospital before rendering its decision.

The court indicated that it might be a case of medical negligence and said that the ambulance, which had paramedics on board, had a responsibility to take the injured to the hospital.

Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, was taken into custody by police earlier this month while operating the BMW that hit Navjot Singh, 52, and his spouse in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi.