Delhi Boils As Temperature Nears 45°C, IMD Issues 3-Day Heatwave Warning

New Delhi: The heat wave continues to rage in Delhi and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature may rise above 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The temperature in the national capital on Monday reached an all-time high of 44 degrees Celsius in June, while the morning temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD, the humidity level on June 9 was around 48 per cent.

The weather experts have warned that the temperature on Tuesday may touch 45 degrees Celsius and heatwaves will continue to boil the Delhi-NCR region.

Amidst the soaring temperature, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi and parts of adjoining states such as Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for the next four days. According to the IMD, the heat wave conditions are likely to persist for the next three days, and there may be no respite from the heat.

Talking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said, "If we talk about Northwest India, then for the next four days, most of the subdivisions--especially in the plains are likely to experience heatwave conditions. In Delhi NCR, the temp is expected to rise above 45°C today and tomorrow, creating heatwave conditions in isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for the region."

In the wake of soaring temperatures, the IMD has issued an orange alert in the capital city for June 10 and 11, and a yellow alert will be in place for June 12 and 13. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1° Celsius, and on Monday, it reached its highest point of June at 44° Celsius.

Air Quality Drops, Rainfall Expected

The air quality in Delhi has also deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 219 on Monday morning, which falls in the "poor" category according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The IMD has predicted that Delhi may receive rain by mid-week. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in parts of North India, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 kmph. Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rain on June 13-14, while Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh may receive scattered rain between June 11-14. Punjab is also likely to receive rain on June 14. However, the rain may be spotty and provide temporary relief from the heat.

The IMD has advised residents to remain alert for thunderstorms and strong winds during this period. The IMD has said that people should be cautious and take necessary precautions in view of the heat wave conditions.

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions in Northwest India for the next four days, with isolated areas likely to experience severe heat. A red alert was issued for Western Rajasthan due to severe heatwave conditions and an orange alert has been issued for Eastern Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.