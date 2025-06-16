Three Days After Air India Tragedy, Another Delhi-Bound Boeing Flight Turns Back to Hong Kong Mid-Air Over Technical Glitch | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Just three days after the tragic crash involving an Air India flight which took 241 lives, another Boeing aircraft operated by the airline was forced to return mid-air due to a technical problem.

Flight AI 315, which was flying from Hong Kong to Delhi, turned back on Monday morning after the pilots detected a technical snag shortly after takeoff.

Dreamliner Aircraft Takes U-Turn

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, had taken off from Hong Kong at 9:29 AM local time, after a delay from its original scheduled departure time of 6:20 AM IST. Midway through the journey, the flight crew decided to return as a safety precaution.

The plane landed safely at Hong Kong International Airport, and all passengers and crew members are safe, airline officials confirmed.

After landing, passengers were deboarded without any issues, and the aircraft was sent for technical inspection.

A spokesperson from Air India said that all passengers are being looked after, and alternative travel arrangements will be made if required. The airline is currently assessing the issue and is expected to provide further updates soon.