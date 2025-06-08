Delhi Braces For Intense Heat, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For National Capital Region

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting hotter days in the national capital region. The IMD has warned the residents to take precautions against heat-related discomfort.

According to the weather forecast, Delhi and other regions of northwest India are likely to experience a surge in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius in the next five days.

The IMD claimed that the temperature in the region is expected to reach 42-44 degrees Celsius on June 10 and 11. However, after June 12, the mercury will come down to 40-42 degrees Celsius on June 13 and 14.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.2 notches below the season’s average, with a maximum humidity of 70%. It is likely to reach about 42 degrees on Sunday.

The concerned authorities have warned that during the daytime, the temperatures are likely to reach 44 degrees Celsius by Tuesday, making it the hottest week of this season. Notably, the highest temperature recorded in the national capital so far is 42.3 degrees on May 16.

However, the weather forecast department has predicted some relief after one week, predicting rainfall and thundershowers. Thunderstorms are also expected to be by Thursday, and it is likely to bring down temperatures and provide a break from the ongoing heatwave-like situation.

Guidelines For Yellow Alert:

A yellow alert for heatwaves indicates a moderate risk to health due to the temperatures. It advises people to be prepared and cautious about health-related risks. Some precautions are advised for the people, which are: