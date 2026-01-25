Delhi Breathes Cleanest Air In 3 Months After Friday Rain, AQI Improves To ‘Moderate’

New Delhi: The national capital got some respite after Friday rains as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 150, in the "moderate" category at 8 am on Sunday, marking a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality after a long time.

While the rains contributed in aggravating the chilly effect by lowering temperatures, it also significantly lowered the pollution levels in the capital.

On the AQI scale, a reading between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy sky in Delhi-NCR with surface winds ranging around 10-15 km/h on Sunday. Shallow fog is expected during the night hours and the temperature would hover around 7.4°C.

In view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. However, citizens have been asked to adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius, Palam 4.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 5.8 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 6.1 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 5.3 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

Very Poor AQI in Last Few Days

The national capital has been recording very poor air quality index over the last 10 days since January 13. The AQI got to very poor levels on January 18 and 19 when thick smog blanketed large parts of the capital.

According to reports, between January 13 and 22, the daily average levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 was above 150 micrograms per cubic metre. Between January 17 and 19, Delhi witnessed a period of prolonged smog and PM2.5 reached 250 micrograms per cubic metre.

Despite light showers on Friday, the AQI stood at 282 on that day, in the ‘poor’ category.