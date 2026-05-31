Delhi Building Collapse: Two MCD Engineers Suspended As AAP Questions Govt Over Lack Of Transparency

Delhi: Two civil engineers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been suspended with immediate effect in connection with the collapse of the five-storey commercial building near the Saket Metro Station that has so far left four dead and 10 injured.

According to an order by the Deputy Commissioner of MCD's South Zone, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sudesh Singh Chouhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Aman Jain have been placed under suspension over alleged lapses in supervision related to the building that collapsed in the Saidulajab area on Saturday.

While Chouhan was suspended for “non-exercising of effective supervision and slackness on his part” in connection with the collapse of the building, Jain was suspended for “dereliction of duties and slackness on his part.”

The suspension comes a day after a five-storey building collapsed in the Mehrauli police station area in Delhi on Saturday evening. As of Sunday morning, rescuers had pulled out 14 people from the debris. The search and rescue operation remains underway as authorities suspect some other people may still be trapped beneath the rubble. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site in south Delhi's Saket on Sunday as the government ordered a magisterial inquiry.

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The incident took place around 7:44 pm when the building partially under construction collapsed in the Saeedulajab area near a busy metro corridor. The building housed a coaching institute, cafes, and offices; active construction work was ongoing at the third floor when the incident took place.

Reinforcement teams, senior officials, and specialized rescue gear- including water tenders and light vehicles-were deployed to the site. By evening, the complete collapse of the structure was confirmed, drawing in reinforcement from multiple emergency agencies.

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