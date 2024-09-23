sb.scorecardresearch
  Delhi Businessman Claims Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Demanding Rs 2.5 Crore Protection Money

Published 20:11 IST, September 23rd 2024

Delhi Businessman Claims Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Demanding Rs 2.5 Crore Protection Money

Police said that it is verifying a purported mobile phone clip made by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to a city-based businessman demanding protection money.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands protection money of Rs 2.5 crore from Delhi Businessman
Image: ANI/File
