Delhi Cabinet Approves Draft Bill to Regulate Fees in All Private, Government Schools

New Delhi: In a major move aimed at bringing transparency and accountability to school fee structures, the Delhi Cabinet approved a draft Bill on Tuesday to regulate fees across all schools in the national capital, including private, government-aided, and unaided institutions.

The decision was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who called it a “historic and brave decision” that would affect all 1,677 schools operating in the national capital.

"I feel overjoyed to tell you that the Delhi Government has made a historic and brave decision, and the draft Bill has been passed by the Cabinet today. A complete guideline and procedure for fees will be decided for all 1677 schools in Delhi, whether that is aided, non-aided, private and all kinds of schools. For the first time in history, such a Bill is being drafted by the Delhi Government which is foolproof," said CM Rekha Gupta while addressing the press.

Weeks after widespread protests by parents across Delhi over steep fee hikes by private schools, the Delhi government has taken a major step to rein in the issue. On April 16, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced action against unaided private schools found guilty of illegal fee hikes, including initiating proceedings for de-recognition and potential government takeover of their management.

What the Education Minister Said

Commenting on the proposed draft bill to regulate school fees, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the legislation would be evaluated across 18 provisions before implementation. He confirmed that fee hikes would be allowed only once every three years.

“The bill will be introduced and passed soon. It proposes the creation of three-tier committees to regulate fee hikes. Parents, teachers, and school management will be part of the regulation process. Any school found violating the provisions may be taken over by the government,” Sood said.

The government’s decision follows rising complaints from parents and students, who alleged that several private schools were imposing arbitrary and exorbitant fee hikes, placing a heavy financial burden on families.