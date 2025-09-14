Updated 14 September 2025 at 16:50 IST
Miracle Escape in Delhi: Car Falls Off Flyover Onto Railway Tracks, Driver Survives With Minor Injuries
A shocking accident in Delhi saw a car plunge from a flyover onto railway tracks — yet the driver miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. Eyewitnesses were left stunned.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a car fell from the Mukarba Chowk flyover and landed on the railway tracks on Sunday and was found overturned beneath the Ring Road, opposite Haiderpur Badli Metro Station.
Officials rushed to the spot, removed the car, and ensured that train services were not disrupted. However, the driver, identified as Sachin Chaudhary (35), miraculously escaped and only sustained a few minor abrasions that did not even require hospitalisation. The driver, identified as Sachin Chaudhary (35), is a resident of Pratap Vihar Railway Colony in Ghaziabad.
Chaudhary told the police he was travelling from Peera Garhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of his car. The vehicle hit the pavement, toppled over the railing, rolled down a slope, and landed upside down on the tracks. He is undergoing a medical examination. No other injuries were reported.
Police have also found an abandoned blue motorcycle near the tracks since Saturday. They confirmed the accident is not linked to the bike, and efforts are underway to trace its owner.
"These are two separate and unrelated incidents. No mishap concerning the motorcycle has been reported," the officer clarified.
In a similar series of incidents, a 29-year-old woman in Delhi accidentally drove her brand-new Thar off the first floor of a showroom in Delhi. The woman mistook the accelerator for the brake, causing the car to crash through a glass wall and fall onto the street below. The incident, which occurred during a traditional lemon-crushing ritual, was captured on video and has since gone viral. The overturned car can be seen on the road beneath the store in a video showing the aftermath of the collision. The wounded were sent to the neighbouring Malik Hospital as soon as the airbags deployed. According to reports, after the first aid, the two were released.
