Miracle Escape in Delhi: Car Falls Off Flyover Onto Railway Tracks, Driver Survives With Minor Injuries

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a car fell from the Mukarba Chowk flyover and landed on the railway tracks on Sunday and was found overturned beneath the Ring Road, opposite Haiderpur Badli Metro Station.

Officials rushed to the spot, removed the car, and ensured that train services were not disrupted. However, the driver, identified as Sachin Chaudhary (35), miraculously escaped and only sustained a few minor abrasions that did not even require hospitalisation. The driver, identified as Sachin Chaudhary (35), is a resident of Pratap Vihar Railway Colony in Ghaziabad.

Chaudhary told the police he was travelling from Peera Garhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of his car. The vehicle hit the pavement, toppled over the railing, rolled down a slope, and landed upside down on the tracks. He is undergoing a medical examination. No other injuries were reported.

Police have also found an abandoned blue motorcycle near the tracks since Saturday. They confirmed the accident is not linked to the bike, and efforts are underway to trace its owner.

"These are two separate and unrelated incidents. No mishap concerning the motorcycle has been reported," the officer clarified.