Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta, Who Will Take The Top Spot?

Delhi Chief Minister Announcement Live: Preparations are in full swing for the grand swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new Chief Minister, set to take place on Thursday, February 20, at Ramlila Maidan. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , members of the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states.

Before the big day, BJP ’s newly elected MLAs will meet today, February 19, to choose their legislative party leader. The spotlight remains on Parvesh Verma and Vijender Gupta as the top contenders for the Chief Minister’s post.

The recent Delhi Assembly elections saw the BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats, ending AAP’s rule, while Congress failed to win a single seat for the third straight time.