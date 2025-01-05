Delhi Citzens Encountering Overflowing Sewers, Potholed Roads: PM Modi Hits Kejriwal With 'AAPda' Jibe

New Delhi: Accusing the AAP government in Delhi of wasting a decade fighting with the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people of the national capital to give the BJP an opportunity to turn it into a city of the future

The Prime Minister also assured that no public welfare scheme would be discontinued if the BJP assumed power, but would weed out the corruption in their implementation.

Addressing a rally in the Rohini area, Modi dubbed the AAP government a "disaster" that had struck Delhi and asserted the BJP would usher in change.

'Public Welfare Schemes Will Not Be Discontinued'

"Only when this 'aapda (disaster)' is gotten rid of in Delhi, the double-engine of development will come in," PM Modi said.

The Prime minister said the Centre had been developing highways in Delhi, expanding the Metro network, starting the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, and running big hospitals.

'Overflowing Sewers, Potholed Roads'

"However, the moment you step out of a Metro station, you can see potholed roads, overflowing sewers. Some areas are such that even auto and cab drivers refuse to ply due to long traffic jams," he said.