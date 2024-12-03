Delhi Class 6 Boy Dies Mysteriously in School; Family Demands Justice

New Delhi: In a deeply disturbing incident in southwest Delhi, a 12-year-old student died at a private school on Tuesday morning, with police suspecting a seizure as the cause of death. However, the boy's family claims he was beaten by a classmate. Police have secured CCTV footage from the school that shows several boys fighting after assembly.

The boy, identified as Prince from Kudumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar, had been enrolled at Chinmaya Vidyalaya through the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. His family informed him that he had celebrated his 12th birthday on November 3. The school did not respond to repeated attempts for comment via phone and email.

At 10:15 am, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj informed the police that Prince had been brought in dead. An initial inspection of his body found no visible injuries, but foam-like substance was observed coming from his mouth. Doctors suggested a possible seizure-related condition, though further inquest proceedings are ongoing. School students and teachers are being questioned, and legal action will be pursued as necessary.

Prince's father, Sagar, who works as a sewer line worker in Vasant Vihar Society, stated that his son was healthy with no history of seizures.

"He was fit and active, even playing football and winning medals in inter-school tournaments," Sagar said, expressing doubt about the school's and police's explanations. He claimed that some students told the family Prince collapsed after a fight with a classmate and that school staff subsequently took him to the hospital.

Prince was initially taken to Holy Angels Hospital and later transferred to Fortis, where he was declared dead. Sagar said he received a call at 9:45 am from the school about his son’s injury and found him dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Prince, the younger of Sagar’s two sons, had been admitted to Chinmaya Vidyalaya through the EWS quota. His elder brother, Priyanshu, is in class eight at another private school. Prince's uncle, Vineet, questioned the absence of the class teachers and staff during the incident.