Delhi CM Announcement Delayed: BJP Legislative Party Meeting Rescheduled To Feb 19

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has rescheduled its Legislative Party meeting in Delhi from February 17 to February 19, according to sources. The meeting will take place at the Delhi BJP State Office. Additionally, the swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister of Delhi has been postponed to February 20, from the initially planned date of February 18.

The BJP had earlier indicated that it would soon announce the name of the new Chief Minister. BJP's national spokesperson, Ajay Alok mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return from his foreign visit on the night of February 17, followed by a meeting of the parliamentary board. The decisions regarding the new government, including the appointment of the Chief Minister, a council of ministers, and possibly one or two deputy chief ministers, will be made by PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah , BJP President JP Nadda, and other senior leaders.

In the recent Delhi assembly elections held on February 5, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured only 22 seats. The Congress party failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row, with results announced on February 8.

As speculation grows about the new Chief Minister, several potential candidates have emerged, including:

Parvesh Verma

Ashish Sood

Rekha Gupta

Vijender Gupta

Shikha Roy

Historically, the BJP has often chosen lesser-known figures for the chief ministerial role, adding an element of surprise to these discussions.