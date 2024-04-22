Arvind Kejriwal Says He Needs Insulin, Disputes Tihar’s Health Update as False

Advertisement

New Delhi: Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday voiced his dismay over the recent statement issued by the Tihar Jail administration regarding his health condition. Kejriwal, who is diabetic, stated that he has been requesting insulin daily due to his high blood sugar levels.

AIIMS doctors reportedly assured Kejriwal had no serious health concerns

A source from Tihar Jail previously stated that Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody in connection with the liquor policy case, had a video consultation with doctors from AIIMS on April 20. The doctors reportedly assured that the Chief Minister had no serious health concerns.

Kejriwal accuses jail administration of fabricating his health status

However, Kejriwal, in a letter addressed to the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, expressed concern over his “dangerously high blood sugar levels”, which ranged between 250 and 320 according to his glucose meter readings.

The AAP leader accused the jail administration of fabricating his health status under political pressure.

Dismissing the assurances of the AIIMS doctors, Kejriwal emphasized the need for a detailed examination of his health history and data.

Moreover, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Tihar administration of withholding insulin from Kejriwal and alleged a conspiracy to harm him.

The Tihar Jail administration, on the other hand, stated that the insulin issue was neither raised by Kejriwal nor suggested by the doctors during the video consultation. They further clarified that the Chief Minister was provided with oral anti-diabetic drugs as advised by a medicine specialist.

The controversy surrounding Kejriwal's health escalated recently after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that he was consuming foods like mangoes, aloo puri, and sweets daily, despite being diabetic, to raise his blood sugar level and seek medical bail.

Kejriwal's lawyer refuted these allegations, stating that the Chief Minister had only consumed mangoes thrice and aloo puri as part of Navratra prasad. The matter was discussed during a hearing at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on April 19, where a plea was made to allow Kejriwal to receive his insulin shots.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and is set to remain in jail until April 23, pending the next hearing.