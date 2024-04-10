Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC Against ED Summons in Excise Policy Case

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved Delhi High Court challenging all summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in excise policy case.

Delhi HC's division bench is slated to hear the matter tomorrow, March 20, 2024.

'Kejriwal Can Not Escape The Long Hand of Law': BJP

The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses of the Enforcement Directorate and said he cannot escape the "long hand" of the law for so long as there is evidence of his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for defending BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case, and said probe agencies' actions are based on evidence.

"Political parties do not set up probe agencies," Patra added.

AAP Calls ED Summons Illegal

Kejriwal on Monday skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

The AAP termed the ED summons "illegal" and accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "using" the probe agency to target Kejriwal and stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting to the AAP's charge, Patra said, "Nine-odd summonses have been issued to Kejriwal in the last six months and he has skipped all of them making some excuses or other. But these excuses are not going to work." "How far you will run away from the long hand of the law. It will eventually catch you when there is evidence. The storm is coming and it will certainly come when you have committed corruption," the BJP spokesperson said.

What Happened Earlier?

Earlier on Saturday, a Delhi court had granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the ED against him for skipping summonses in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Delhi Minister Atishi accused the ED of becoming a "political weapon" and claimed the agency's assertion that BRS leader K Kavitha was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders for favours in the now-scrapped excise policy has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference, she alleged the federal probe agency's action was aimed at stopping Kejriwal from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. (With inputs from PTI)