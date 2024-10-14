sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:00 IST, October 14th 2024

Atishi Meets PM Modi First Time After Assuming CM Office

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, in what was her first meeting with him since she took the oath of office.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, in what was her first meeting with him since she took the oath of office.
14:58 IST, October 14th 2024