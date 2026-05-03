Delhi CM Mandates 1 PM–4 PM Work Break and Deploys Cooling Zones to Combat Deadly Heatwave

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, in her latest statement, said that the government is taking ample steps to protect the citizens of the state from the ongoing heatwave. She said special focus will be on those who are at high risk, including labourers and outdoor workers. She also said that extreme heat can create serious health risks. Moreover, she emphasized that there is a need for coordinated efforts across departments to minimize the impact.

Mandatory Breaks for Workers

The Chief Minister also stated that all workers, whether they are in the private or the public sector, must be given a break between 1 PM and 4 PM, which are the peak heat hours. This step is aimed at reducing the direct contact of workers with the sun and preventing heat-related illnesses, like heatstroke and dehydration, for those who spend long hours outdoors.

Regarding this matter, the government has made many arrangements for drinking water in public spaces. Moreover, water facilities were also introduced on Delhi Transport Corporation buses. Also, volunteers are being stationed at bus shelters to distribute water and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to passengers. These steps are implemented to provide relief to commuters during the heatwave and high-temperature conditions.

हीट वेव का सबसे ज्यादा असर उस श्रमिक पर पड़ता है, जो भरी दोपहरी में काम करता है।



🔹श्रमिकों के लिए 1 से 4 बजे तक रेस्ट जरूरी है।



🔹बसों और बस स्टॉप पर पानी और ओआरएस की व्यवस्था की जा रही है।



🔹 अस्पतालों और स्कूलों में भी पूरी तैयारी है।



आप अपना ध्यान रखें, अपनों का भी… pic.twitter.com/3x6W0HHU8A — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 2, 2026

Healthcare System Readiness

Moreover, the healthcare system has also been put on alert because of the heatwave. Hospitals have been asked to be prepared to handle medical cases related to the heatwave. Also, within the premises of the hospitals, cooling areas are being set up to offer quick relief to patients suffering from heat stress.

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Safety Measures in Schools and Public Areas

Schools in Delhi have also been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water and ORS for students to keep them safe during school hours. Also, there are volunteers who are distributing cotton mufflers at multiple locations to help people cover themselves from the sun.

