BREAKING: Manjinder Singh Sirsa Takes Oath as Minister of Delhi

Delhi CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took oath as Minister at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday noon, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , and other top brass of the BJP.

Sirsa won the Rajouri Garden seat in the Delhi elections, marking his comeback on the seat. Sirsa defeated Aam Aadmi party's candidate Dhanwati Chandela by a vote margin of over 18,000 votes. He also represented the constituency in the 2017 Delhi by-elections.However, in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Sirsa lost to AAP Chandela from the seat.

Delhi CM Oath Ceremony

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA, took the oath of office as Delhi’s ninth Chief Minister on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The swearing-in ceremony, held at Ramlila Maidan, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs of various NDA -ruled states.

The oath was administered by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena. Alongside Sirsa, Parvesh Sharma was sworn in as a minister, and Ashish Sood also took the oath to serve Delhi.

Who is Manjinder Singh Sirsa?

Manjinder Singh Sirsa is an Indian politician and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sirsa served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Delhi, representing the Rajouri Garden constituency.

Sirsa is also well-known for his active involvement in social and religious issues, especially those related to the Sikh community. As a prominent member of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Sirsa has frequently raised his voice on matters concerning Sikh rights, religious practices, and community welfare.

Early Political Career

Manjinder Singh Sirsa began his political journey with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), serving as the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee in 2013. He won the position by defeating the outgoing president, Paramjit Singh Sarna, and was re-elected in 2017. Sirsa first entered electoral politics in 2007, winning a seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, establishing his political presence.

Transition to BJP and Rise in National Politics



In December 2021, Sirsa shifted from SAD to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a new phase in his political career. His growing influence led to his appointment as the BJP’s National Secretary in August 2023, solidifying his position within the party and in national politics.

Electoral Success and Community Advocacy