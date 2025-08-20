Delhi CM Attacked: Eyewitness Recount How Man Disguised As Complainaint Slapped Rekha Gupta At Her Civil Lines Residence

New Delhi: Eyewitnesses present at the moment have shared shocking accounts of what exactly happened during the ‘Jan Sunvai’ session when a man slapped Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. The major security lapse took place on the morning of August 20 at the residence of the CM in Civil Lines. One person has been apprehended in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness who was present at the spot, said, "This is wrong. Everyone has the right to Jan Sunvai. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal...I was there...The person was speaking, and he suddenly slapped. Police have taken him away."

Another man added, "I had come from Uttam Nagar with a complaint over sewer. When I reached the gates, chaos broke out because the CM was slapped. This is wrong."

Chief Minister's office shares official statement following the attack

Minutes after the attack, in a statement, the Chief Minister's office said, “A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned.” As per reports, the Chief Minister has been taken to the hospital for a medical examination.