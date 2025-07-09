BREAKING: Tender For Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Bungalow Cancelled Over ‘Administrative Reasons’

New Delhi: A tender for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s bungalow has been cancelled. According to reports, the Public Works Department (PWD) scrapped the Rs 60 lakh tender citing ‘administrative reasons’.

The tender, scheduled to open on July 4, was intended for electrical work at the Chief Minister’s bungalow, including installation of 14 air conditioners, Rs 9 lakh television, Rs 6 lakh worth of lighting, and various other fixtures.