Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court opposing jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in the alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy case. The ED, while opposing Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s order validating the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister, asserted that Arvind Kejriwal was arrested only after the High Court refused to grant interim relief.

In its affidavit, the central probe agency further stated that despite issuing summons 9 times in the money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi liquor policy scam case, Arvind Kejriwal was avoiding questioning by not appearing before the ED.

Advertisement

The probe agency claimed that the Chief Minister was arrested following a "large-scale" tampering of evidence, including destruction of around 170 mobile phones by 36 persons during the period of the 'scam' and when the irregularities came out in public.

AAP Responds

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has responded over the ED's affidavit filed before the Apex court calling the central probe agency “a lying machine”. In a statement issued after the ED’s affidavit filed in the court, the AAP stated that the ED is working like BJP’s political party.

The AAP, while levelling several allegations, reiterated their claims that the ED does not have a single evidence against Arvind Kejriwal and said that the ongoing investigation is not an ED investigation, on contrary it is a BJP investigation.

Advertisement

The party alleged that all the action against Kejriwal is in the backdrop of stopping him from election campaign.

