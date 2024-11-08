Delhi Congress Launches 'Nyay Yatra' To Expose AAP Govt's Corruption Under Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Congress , on Friday, kicked off the month-long ‘Nyay Yatra’ with an aim to expose the misrule and corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal 's rule. The ‘Nyay Yatra’ will held in four phases and pass through all the 70 Assembly constituencies ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav, along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu flagged off the yatra. A Congress leader said, that during the yatra, the party leaders will interact with the people of Delhi and them about the misrule and corruption of the Kejriwal government for the past 10 years.

During the yatra launch, DPCC president Devender Yadav said that the purpose of the Yatra is to provide justice to the people and tell the public about the lies and corruption of the Kejriwal government, which put the residents of Delhi in complete misery in 10 years of misrule. He said, “The Congress government, during its 15-year rule, had turned Delhi into a world class city, but the Kejriwal government committed gross injustice to women, youth, students, old people, farmers, traders and every section of the people, as Kejriwal’s focus was to take corruption to unprecedented high levels at the expense of the people, and the liquor scam finally landed him, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Minister Satyender Jain and MP Sanjay Singh in jail. Besides this, nearly 30 AAP MLAs facing various criminal cases.”

Came To Limelight By Professing Honesty, Ended Up Committing Liquor Scam: Ajay Maken

“Congress workers will knock at the doors of the residents of every Assembly constituency and enlighten them about how Congress was determined to bring back the stalled development and prosperity to the people without putting them under a smokescreen of lies and falsehood," Yadav stated.

He said that Kejriwal did nothing to address the air and water pollution, rising crimes against women, the totally disturbed law and order situation, unemployment, price rise, broken roads etc. without even a semblance of governance in place to solve such problems.

Addressing the party workers, Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that truth was the core of the Congress ideology, and the ‘Nyay Yatra’ will assure people of getting them justice in all spheres. Quoting the example of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said that the Congress government in Himachal delivered on all its election promises to prove that Congress party does not indulge in empty rhetoric.

Former DPCC president and MP Ajay Maken said that Kejriwal, who came to limelight by sporting a two-rupee pen, wearing hawai chappals, professing honesty and integrity, promising the implementation of the Lokpal Bill, buried his ideology under the carpet after tasting the fruits of power, and ended up living in a Rs. 75 crore worth ‘Sheesh Mahal’, committing the liquor scam which sent him to jail.