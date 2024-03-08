The video captured the Delhi Sub Inspector allegedly assaulting individuals as they were offering Namaz in the middle of the road. | Image:Republic

New Delhi: In response to the disturbing incident in Delhi’s Inderlok on Friday, the Police Post Incharge, prominently featured in the viral video, has been suspended with immediate effect. The Delhi Police has also announced that necessary disciplinary measures are being taken.

"In the incident at Inderlok today, the Police Post Incharge, who was seen in the video, has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," stated DCP North District.

Cop allegedly assaults individuals while they were offering prayers

The viral video captured the Sub Inspector allegedly assaulting individuals as they were offering Namaz in the middle of the road near the Inderlok area. In the footage, the constable is seen kicking and punching the individuals engaged in prayer, while demanding they vacate the road.

Earlier, DCP North had assured, "An enquiry into the matter has been initiated. Appropriate action will be taken."

The video, recorded by a bystander, showcased onlookers intervening and condemning the actions of the constable. Subsequently, a heated altercation ensued between the constable and the surrounding crowd.

The video has triggered widespread condemnation from netizens.