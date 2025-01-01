Delhi Couple Found Hanging In Wazirabad, Police Suspect Suicide

New Delhi: A couple died by suicide in the Wazirabad area on Wednesday, the Delhi Police informed. According to cops, today at 3:45 am, a PCR call was received regarding the suicide of a couple at Surender Colony, Jharoda, in Wazirabad. The couple was found hanging inside their house.

The deceased, identified as Nitesh (32) and his 28-year-old wife, got married five years ago and are survived by their four-year-old son, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia, said.

A PCR call was received at the Wazirabad police station at 3:45 am on Wednesday, following which a team was dispatched to the scene.

"Police found the couple hanging from a ceiling fan in their room. While Nitesh was a contractual employee with the Delhi Jal Board, his wife ran a beauty parlour," the DCP said.

They lived on the first floor of a four-storey building. Nitesh's parents live on the ground floor, Banthia said.

"When the child woke up in the middle of night and saw his parents hanging, he rushed to his grandparents who brought the bodies down," the DCP said.

No external injury marks were found on the bodies, the officer said, adding that police did not find any suicide note from the spot.