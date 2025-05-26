Delhi Court Accepts Closure Report In Minor Wrestler's Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

New Delhi: A Delhi court has accepted the closure report filed by the Delhi Police, recommending the cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor female wrestler against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India. Singh, also a former Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had been facing allegations of sexual harassment, but the case took a dramatic turn when the minor wrestler withdrew her allegations.

Additional Sessions Judge Gomati Manocha of the Patiala House Courts accepted the closure report, citing satisfaction with the police investigation. The girl and her father appeared before the court, expressing no opposition to the cancellation report. According to the court's website, the case has been officially cancelled.

The allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh were made by several women wrestlers, who accused him of sexual harassment and outraging their modesty. The Delhi Police filed an FIR against him in May 2023, following the intervention of the Supreme Court. However, the minor wrestler's allegations were later withdrawn, leading to the police filing a cancellation report.

Another Case Pending Against Brij Bhushan Singh

Despite the court's decision to cancel the POCSO case, Brij Bhushan Singh still faces another case pending against him, where a group of women wrestlers have accused him of sexual harassment. He has been charged with offences of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women in those proceedings. The case is currently ongoing, with Brij Bhushan's defence team arguing for the quashing of the FIR.