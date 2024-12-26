Delhi Court Convicts Gangster Salman Tyagi and Associates in 12-Year-Old Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted gangster Salman Tyagi and four of his associates in a 12-year-old case involving rioting and attempted murder, while one accused was acquitted.

An FIR was filed at the Hari Nagar Police Station in 2012, with Tyagi and his associates charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and other relevant sections.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Sharma of Tis Hazari Court convicted Salman Tyagi and his associates—Sahil alias Chota Roshan, S Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi, and Manish alias Deepak—for offences including rioting with a deadly weapon and attempt to murder.

The Court has also convicted accused Salman Tyagi for an offence under section 25 of Arms Act.

However, the court acquitted the accused Mohd. Saddam alias Gauri for offences charged against him. Advocate Deepak Sharma appeared for Saddam alias Gauri.

The prosecution has alleged that on the intervening night of September 24 and 25, 2012 at about 12.30 am, accused Salman Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi, Mani Nasa (since deceased), Saddam Gauri, Deepu alias Bunda and Sahil alias Chhota Roshan, came to Shamshan Ghat road in front of VIP Ghori Baggi Wala, Tihar Gaon, Hari Nagar, in a car.

It is alleged that they were armed with weapons including firearms, swords and iron rods. While accused Mansoor Tyagi and Sahil alias Chhota Roshan kept sitting in the car, the other accused persons namely Mani Nasa, Saddam Gauri, Salman Tyagi and Deepu got down from the car and came towards victim Salim.

Police alleged that accused Mani Nasa attacked Salim with an iron rod, accused Saddam Gauri attacked him with a sword and accused Deepak started beating him with leg and fist blows. Salim raised the noise to call for help and complainant Javed (nephew of Salim) his mama Mujaffar and some of their employees rushed to save Salim.

Seeing them, accused Mansoor Tyagi and Chhota Roshan got down from the car and threatened to shoot them if they tried to help Salim. When they did not stop, accused Mansoor Tyagi fired towards them with a pistol, however, they saved themselves by running.

In the mayhem, Salman Tyagi took the pistol from accused Mansoor Tyagi and fired at Salim. However, Salim was saved from the gunshot injury as he became unconscious and fell down because of the beatings already given to him. Hearing the commotion, several people from the neighbourhood started collecting there and on seeing this, the accused persons ran away in their car.

On the complaint of Javed, the present FIR was registered. During the investigation, one pistol with two live cartridges without any license was recovered from the possession of accused Salman Tyagi on October 08, 2012, and one loaded country-made pistol without any license was recovered from the possession of accused Mani Nasa on October 4, 2012, and one sword without any license was recovered from the possession of accused Mohd. Saddam alias Mohd. Gauri on October 20, 2012.

Delhi police filed a charge sheet against eight accused persons namely Sahil alias Chhota Roshan, Mani Nasa, Salman Tyagi, Mohd. Saddam alias Mohd. Gauri, Ibrahim Tyagi, Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor and Manish alias Deepak alias Deepu alias Bunda under Sec.147/148/149/307/429/34 IPC & Sec. 25/27 of Arms Act.

During the trial, accused Mani Nasa and accused Ibrahim Tyagi expired and proceedings against them were abated on October 25, 2019 and December 7, 2022, respectively.