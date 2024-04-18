Advertisement

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue District Court on Thursday deferred order on framing of charges against BJP MP and former WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

It came after Singh filed fresh application for making further submissions on framing of charges and for further investigation, claiming that he was not in India on the date of incident. He sought a direction on the Delhi Police to investigate regarding his presence at WFI office on September 7, 2022, the alleged date of incident.

Advertisement

The court has reserved its order on Singh’s application and ordered next date of hearing on April 26. The judge was slated to pronounce today order on framing of charges against Singh.

This is a breaking news. More details to follow.