People Need Not Panic, Government Fully Ready: Delhi Health Minister on Rising Covid Cases

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has reassured the public that there is no need to panic over the recent rise in Covid cases, as the new variant has only exhibited viral fever-like symptoms.

Singh stated that the new Covid variant currently circulating in Delhi shows mild symptoms, including fever, cough, and cold, similar to a regular viral illness. He assured that no severe cases have been reported so far, and the situation remains under control.

As a standard protocol, the Delhi government has issued an advisory to hospitals, instructing them to be ready with beds, oxygen supplies, essential medicines, and equipment. Singh clarified that this advisory is not a sign of emergency but rather a precautionary step to ensure healthcare facilities remain equipped to handle any potential increase in cases.

As of Monday, Delhi has reported 104 active Covid cases, with no major hospitalisations or fatalities. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also assured citizens that Delhi’s healthcare system is fully prepared, reinforcing that there is no panic situation.