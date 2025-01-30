Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Murder Convict By Distributing 'Boondi Laddoo' During R-Day Celebration

New Delhi: In what could be termed a unique operation, the Crime Branch wing of the Delhi Police ended a three-year-old chase after it managed to arrest a murder convict, who jumped parole, by distributing 'boondi-laddus' during a Republic Day celebration on Sunday.

Kailash (40), who killed his wife in Delhi's Najafgarh area in 2008 over the suspicion of an extramarital affair and was convicted in 2011, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri last Tuesday, police officials said.

The convict, who was serving a life sentence, had been on the run since 2021 after not surrendering following a three-month parole granted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

He moved frequently from one place to another to evade arrest. He initially lived in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar for a year before relocating to Haridwar for two years. Recently, he returned to his native village in Madhya Pradesh and was working as a daily wage labourer there, the police officer said.

"With local informers confirming his movements, officers devised a plan. On Republic Day, the team mingled with villagers and distributed 'boondi-laddus' to avoid suspicion while discreetly identifying him. He was apprehended on Tuesday," the ACP said.