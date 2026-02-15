Updated 15 February 2026 at 13:47 IST
Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Shooter Linked to Kaushal Chaudhary Gang; Planned Murder of Burari Businessman Foiled
Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old Kuldeep Singh, the alleged principal shooter of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, from Dwarka and recovered two automatic pistols and live cartridges, foiling his plan to kill a Burari businessman to expand the gang's extortion network.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major crackdown on organised crime in the Capital, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has apprehended 22-year-old Kuldeep Singh, allegedly the principal shooter of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, who was planning to eliminate a Burari-based businessman to establish the gang's supremacy and expand its extortion network.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of the Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS) laid a trap near Sector-17, Dwarka, and intercepted the accused while he was riding a stolen scooty. Police said he attempted to flee but was swiftly overpowered.
During the search, officers recovered one PX-30 automatic pistol (7.62 mm), one sophisticated 7.65 mm pistol in loaded condition, and five live cartridges. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station.
Investigators revealed that the accused was allegedly operating at the behest of foreign-based gang handlers, including Pawan Shokeen and Gurdeep, alias Paa Ji, who had tasked him with executing the planned murder. The move was allegedly aimed at sending a strong message to rival gangs and strengthening an organised extortion racket in Delhi and adjoining states.
Advertisement
Kuldeep Singh was previously involved in a sensational Rs. 5 crore extortion-cum-firing case in Punjab in 2024 and had been released on bail in August 2025. Police sources said he had conducted reconnaissance of the target and was in touch with gang operatives in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh through encrypted communication platforms.
The scooty used by the accused was found to be stolen from Murad Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. The arrest is being seen as a significant breakthrough amid a recent spike in organised crime, extortion bids, and armed assaults in the National Capital Region.
Advertisement
Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network and apprehend other gang members operating from abroad.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 15 February 2026 at 13:47 IST