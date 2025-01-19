Delhi: Dark Web Drug Cartel Busted, Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 2.1 Crore Seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Crime Branch dismantled an international dark web drug cartel, seizing 6 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth over Rs 2 crore, police said on Sunday.

The seizure was made under Operation Kawach, carried out ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, targeting illicit liquor, drugs, and illegal arms.

"Using blockchain-based privacy-centric communication apps and the sophisticated dead delivery method, the syndicate operated through the dark web, with payments made via cryptocurrencies," a senior police officer said.

He said the bust led to the arrest of Abdul Malik alias Parvez, 46, and Mayank Nayyar, 35, both from Delhi and key figures in the racket.

An investigation into the matter began when police intercepted several drug parcels at the Foreign Post Office, containing over 5kg of hydroponic weed imported from the USA, the officer said.

Even though the parcels were addressed to fake recipients, an analysis of internet communication and data mining helped police trace Abdul Malik, who was supposed to collect the narcotics.

"A raid on his premises led to the recovery of an additional 871 grams of weed and a mobile phone used for drug transactions. Upon interrogation, Malik revealed he worked under Nayyar, the kingpin of the syndicate," he said.