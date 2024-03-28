Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:19 IST
Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Near Madipur Metro Station
The decomposed body of a man was found near west Delhi's Madipur metro station, police said on Thursday.
New Delhi: The decomposed body of a man was found near west Delhi's Madipur metro station, police said on Thursday.
A call was received around 9:45 am about a body lying near the metro station. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said.
An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter. Efforts are on to identify the victim, police said.
