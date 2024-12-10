Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: 213-Km Stretch to Curtail Travel Time Between 2 Cities | Key Points

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, set to open in January 2025, promises to reduce the travel between Delhi and Dehradun by drastically bringing down the journey time from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours. With an estimated construction cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will not only enhance regional connectivity but also feature several modern amenities and innovative infrastructure.

The project spans three states—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Here are the key features and details of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway:

When Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Open?

The expressway will be open to the public in January 2025. Travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Cost and Length: The expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, stretching 212 kilometers with six lanes.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Route and Connectivity:

- The expressway is divided into four sections, linking Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

- Starting from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Akshardham, it passes through key locations such as Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, and ends in Dehradun.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Special Features:

- A 340-meter-long, three-lane tunnel is being constructed at Datkali, Dehradun, costing Rs 1,995 crore.

- The route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun includes provisions for wildlife, such as a 12-kilometer elevated road, six animal underpasses, and two elephant underpasses.

- A total of 113 vehicular underpasses (VUPs), 62 bus shelters, 5 road over bridges (ROBs), and 16 entry-exit points are being built to improve safety and traffic flow.

- Additionally, there will be a 76-kilometer service road and a 29-kilometer elevated road along the route.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Has Connection to Haridwar:

- The expressway will connect to Haridwar via a 51-kilometer six-lane Greenfield road, being built at a cost of Rs 2,095 crore.