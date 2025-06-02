Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to Get 26-Km Elevated Road, Directly Connecting to Mussoorie - Details Inside

New Delhi: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is all set to revolutionise travel with the addition of a 26-kilometer elevated road, directly linking Dehradun to Mussoorie. This ambitious project aims to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and boost tourism in the Himalayan region.

Faster, Smoother Travel to Mussoorie

Currently, travelers from Delhi to Mussoorie face long hours of road travel, often encountering traffic bottlenecks in Dehradun. With the new elevated road, the journey from Delhi to Mussoorie will take just four hours, significantly cutting down travel time.

Project Details and Cost

The ₹6,100 crore project will require land acquisition in 26 localities, affecting 2,614 houses along the Rispana and Bindal rivers. While the government has assured monetary compensation for displaced residents, concerns remain over the lack of a land-for-land rehabilitation policy.

Impact on Tourism and Local Economy

Mussoorie, known as the Queen of the Hills, is a popular getaway for tourists. The direct elevated road will make weekend trips more convenient, encouraging more visitors and boosting local businesses, hotels, and transport services.

Environmental Considerations

The expressway also includes a 12-km wildlife corridor inside Rajaji National Park, ensuring minimal disruption to local ecosystems.