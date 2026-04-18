Delhi Double Murder: Father And Son Killed In CR Park's Tara Apartments; Relative Injured, Neighbour Detained

New Delhi: A harrowing incident surfaced in South Delhi's CR Park area, where a father and his son were killed in a brutal attack inside their home at Tara Apartments in Alaknanda on Thursday. The victims, 62-year-old Rakesh Sood and his 27-year-old son Karan Sood, were rushed to a nearby hospital in Saket by relatives but were declared dead by doctors on arrival.

According to the police, a third family member, their cousin Rahul, also sustained injuries in the same incident and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The brutal murder has left everyone shocked at Tara Apartments, where the residents termed the Soods as long-time occupants known to most neighbours in the complex.

The police said the information about the incident reached the CR Park police station at around 9.30 pm on April 17 from the hospital itself, after the 3 victims were admitted. A police team was immediately moved to both the medical facility and the crime scene to begin enquiries and preserve evidence.

Long-Standing Enmity Behind Attack: Police

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District), Anant Mittal, preliminary investigation suggested the attack stemmed from a long-standing enmity linked to previous disputes between the families. While the exact nature of the past disagreements is still being verified, the officials believed the tension had been simmering for some time before it escalated on Thursday evening.

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DCP Anant Mittal also confirmed that the accused has been identified as Asad, who also resides in Tara Apartments. “During the course of investigation, it has come to notice that the incident occurred due to a long-standing enmity arising out of previous disputes. The accused Asad, a resident of Tara Apartments, who attacked the victims with a sharp object, has also been identified and detained,” DCP Mittal said in an official update issued on Friday.

The police official further added that the weapon used in the assault was a sharp object, though the specific type is part of the ongoing forensic examination. The crime scene team was called in shortly after officers arrived at the Alaknanda address, and material evidence has been collected for analysis.

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FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

Following the detentions and initial statements, an FIR has been registered at the CR Park police station under appropriate sections of the law. The investigators are probing the sequence of events that led to the attack inside the flat. The police sources stated that the statements from Rahul, who is under treatment, are expected to be crucial once doctors permit him to speak with the police.

The bodies of Rakesh Sood and Karan Sood have been sent for post-mortem examination. The police stated that the PM reports will help establish the precise cause of death and the nature of the injuries sustained. Meanwhile, the accused, Asad, remains in custody as questioning continues. The police said further action will be taken based on the evidence collected, forensic reports, and witness accounts from other residents of Tara Apartments.

The police officers have also begun speaking to neighbours and building staff to understand the history between the two families and whether any recent altercations were reported. The residential society’s office bearers have been asked to provide details of past complaints, if any, that were filed with the local police or the residents’ welfare association.

Police Probing The Double Murder On Priority: DCP

Meanwhile, for the residents of Tara Apartments, the incident has been deeply unsettling. Notably, Alaknanda and the CR Park area are typically regarded as peaceful residential pockets, and violent crime of this nature is rare. On Friday morning, small groups of neighbours gathered in the building compound, many still trying to come to terms with the fact that a dispute had turned fatal within their own premises.

The Sood family had lived in the apartment for several years, according to residents. Rakesh Sood was known as a retired professional, while his son Karan was termed by acquaintances as a young man who kept largely to himself. Rahul, the cousin who survived the attack, had been visiting the family, police said.