Delhi's Double Tragedy: Child Dies In Open Sewer Incident, Girl's Body Recovered From Yamuna River

New Delhi: A 2.5-year-old boy died after tumbling into an open sewer in North Delhi's Narela subdivision. The incident occurred near Khera Khurd village, where the toddler met with tragedy due to the gaping hole in the sewer. Following the incident, teams of the Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. The rescue teams traced and pulled the child out of the sewer, but he was pronounced dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, the police sprang into action upon receiving the distress call, and a team was dispatched to the scene immediately. At the site, the police and the team of fire services rescued the boy and shifted him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Later, the boy's body was sent for a post-mortem. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the death of the child has brought to light the issue of open sewers in Delhi and the life-threatening dangers they pose, particularly to children. The officials have assured that immediate action will be taken to cover such hazardous areas to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In a separate incident that occurred in Delhi a few days ago, a girl fell into the Yamuna River from Delhi's Signature Bridge.

The Delhi Police received information about the incident and promptly launched a search operation. With the assistance of divers, the girl's body was recovered from the river.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the circumstances surrounding her fall.