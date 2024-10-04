sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict | Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Drug Bust: Cong Leader's 'Involvement' Dangerous, Shameful Says Amit Shah

Published 15:20 IST, October 4th 2024

Delhi Drug Bust: Cong Leader's 'Involvement' Dangerous, Shameful Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah on Friday said the "involvement" of a prominent Congress leader in the Rs 5,600 crore drug bust in north India is "extremely dangerous and shameful"

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amit Shah
Amit Shah on Friday said the "involvement" of a prominent Congress leader in the Rs 5,600 crore drug bust in north India is "extremely dangerous and shameful" | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:20 IST, October 4th 2024