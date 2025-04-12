Delhi Dust Storm: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory, Warns Passengers of Potential Flight Delays & Cancellations

New Delhi: After a strong dust storm last evening and today morning that caused some flight delays and diversions, IndiGo has issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of potential flight delays and likely flight cancellations due to the weather conditions.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for Delhi Passengers

A travel advisory has been issued by the IndiGo Airline, for passengers taking a flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The travel advisory comes amid the severe dust storm, that the national capital was hit by, last evening. The advisory warns the passenger of potential flight delays and cancellations due to the Delhi Dust Storm.

Delhi Dust Storm: IndiGo Warns of Likely Flight Delays and Cancellations

IndiGo shared a post on their social media account on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), “For the latest updates on your flight status, please visit: bit.ly/31paVKQ. If your flight is cancelled, you can explore alternate flight options or claim a refund here: bit.ly/31lwD2y.”

The travel advisory by the IndiGo airline reads, “While weather conditions in Delhi have improved, airside congestion continues to impact flight operations to/from Delhi. We encourage you to regularly check your flight status for the latest updates. In case of a cancellation, you can easily modify your travel plans or choose to claim a refund via our website. Our ground teams remain committed to assisting you and ensuring your wait is as comfortable as possible. We sincerely appreciate your continued patience and support as we work to get you to your destination smoothly.”

IndiGo Issues Terminal Change Alert for Delhi Airport

A day ago, IndiGo has also warned passengers boarding flights from the Delhi Airport, of a terminal change from April 15 till further notice, because of maintenance work. The passengers can check their terminal information on https://bit.ly/4fdKM3V and flight status on https://bit.ly/31paVKQ.