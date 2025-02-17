Updated 06:51 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi Earthquake: First Videos From Residents Are Nerve Wrecking
Delhi- NCR Earthquake: First visuals of the earthquake shared by residents.
New Delhi: A massive earthquake struck the Delhi-NCR region in the early hours of Monday. The tremors were felt at around 5:30 AM in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. According to initial reports, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0, with its epicenter located in New Delhi. So far, there have been no reports of any damage or loss of life.
Here are the first visuals of the earthquake shared by residents.
(This is a developing copy)
Published 06:27 IST, February 17th 2025