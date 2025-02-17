Delhi Earthquake: How Likely is a Major Earthquake After Lower Grade One?

New Delhi: Delhi and its nearby regions were jolted by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning, February 17, 2025. The tremors were felt across the National Capital Region (NCR), including New Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. The earthquake was said to be relatively mild, it has raised concerns about the possibility of a more significant seismic event in the future.

Why Delhi is Prone to Earthquakes

Delhi-NCR falls under Zone IV on the seismic zoning map of India, indicating a high risk of strong tremors. This region is part of the collision zone between the Indian and Nepalese tectonic plates, which has led to the formation of the Himalayas. The continuous movement of these plates makes the area highly susceptible to frequent seismic activity.

Likelihood of a Major Earthquake

While lower-grade earthquakes (magnitude below 5) are relatively common in the region, the likelihood of a major earthquake (magnitude 6 or above) occurring soon after a lower-grade one is relatively low. However, it is essential to remain vigilant and prepared. Historical data shows that higher magnitude earthquakes are less frequent but not impossible.

Preparedness and Safety Measures

Given the high seismic risk, it is crucial for residents and authorities to take proactive measures to ensure safety. This includes:

Structural assessments of buildings to ensure they can withstand seismic activity.

Public awareness campaigns to educate people on what to do during an earthquake.

Emergency response plans to be in place and regularly updated.