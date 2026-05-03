Delhi Election Commission Staff Allege Three-Month Salary Delay, Non-Payments and Severe Charges on SDM

New Delhi: Contractual data entry operators working at voter centres across New Delhi district have alleged that their salaries have not been paid for the past three months. The information was shared with Republic TV by one of the affected employees, Mohan Kumar, who works at a voter centre under AC-44 RK Puram. He claimed that repeated complaints to senior officials have gone unanswered, leaving workers in financial distress.

According to details provided to Republic TV, at least 12 data entry operators posted across multiple Assembly Constituencies in the New Delhi district have not received their salaries for February, March and April 2026. The employees are engaged on a contractual basis under the district administration and fall within the jurisdiction of the District Magistrate, New Delhi, as well as the Chief Electoral Office in Kashmere Gate.

Allegations of Administrative Negligence

The affected workers have alleged that while employees in other districts receive their salaries on time, delays appear to be specific to the New Delhi district. They claim that despite submitting written representations to authorities, no action has been taken so far. The employees have further accused certain officials of acting arbitrarily and ignoring their concerns.

The issue impacts staff deployed across several voter centres, including AC-24 Patel Nagar, AC-38 Delhi Cantonment, AC-39 Rajinder Nagar, AC-40 New Delhi, AC-44 RK Puram and AC-50 Greater Kailash. A total of 12 employees have been named as affected, including Shahnawaj, Sunita, Rakesh Kumar, Harish, Rajkumar Mandal, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Mohan Kumar, Aakansha Sharma, Nigam and Sumit Kumar.

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Case Pending in Court, Workers Seek Relief

The employees have stated that they have been working on contract for the past five years and that a related case is currently pending before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. They allege that the continued delay in salary payments is putting pressure on them to leave their jobs.

Speaking to Republic TV, Mohan Kumar alleged misconduct by a senior official, stating, “SDM Election Anupma Chakraborty deliberately withholds our salaries so that we leave our jobs and she can appoint her relatives.” He added that the situation has become increasingly difficult for workers who depend on timely payments for their livelihood. The employees are now urging authorities to intervene and ensure that their pending salaries are released at the earliest.