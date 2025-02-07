Delhi Elections: More Exit Polls Predict Comfortable Win for BJP Against AAP | LIVE

Most exit polls predict win for BJP in Delhi | Image: Republic Media Network

According to the latest Axis My India exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win a significant majority in the upcoming Delhi Elections. The survey predicts that BJP will get 48% of the total votes, putting them ahead of other parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to get 42% of the votes, showing a competitive yet clear gap between the two parties. With a 6% lead, the BJP is projected to be the dominant force in Delhi. These results suggest a major victory for the BJP and a setback for the AAP and its leadership.

The Axis My India exit poll forecasts that the BJP will win about 45-55 seats, while AAP is predicted to get 15-25 seats in the 70-member Assembly. This prediction is noteworthy, given the accuracy of Axis My India in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls. The forecast indicates that the BJP will dominate areas like East and West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and New Delhi.

