All 23 Delhi Liquor Scam Accused Walk Free: Raids, Arrests, Chargesheets – Know Detailed Timeline Of Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court today acquitted former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the long‑running excise policy case. Special Judge Jitendra Singh at Rouse Avenue Court discharged all 23 accused, ruling that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to establish evidence of conspiracy. Speaking after the verdict, Kejriwal said, “Truth has prevailed. It is a victory for the people of Delhi.”

Background of the Case

The controversy stemmed from the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021–22, which aimed to privatise liquor retail and boost government revenue. Investigative agencies alleged that the policy was manipulated to benefit private players in exchange for kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) pursued corruption and money laundering charges, leading to arrests and prolonged custody of senior leaders. After years of hearings, the court concluded that the allegations lacked merit.

Timeline of the Delhi Excise Policy Case

July 2021 — Delhi government introduces the new Excise Policy, promising modernisation of liquor retail and higher revenue collection.

— Delhi government introduces the new Excise Policy, promising modernisation of liquor retail and higher revenue collection. July 2022 — Delhi Chief Secretary submits a report alleging irregularities in the policy’s design and implementation. The Lieutenant Governor recommends a CBI probe.

— Delhi Chief Secretary submits a report alleging irregularities in the policy’s design and implementation. The Lieutenant Governor recommends a CBI probe. August 2022 — CBI registers an FIR against Manish Sisodia and others. Raids are carried out at multiple locations, including Sisodia’s residence.

— CBI registers an FIR against Manish Sisodia and others. Raids are carried out at multiple locations, including Sisodia’s residence. September 2022 — Facing mounting pressure, the Delhi government withdraws the new policy and reverts to the old excise regime.

— Facing mounting pressure, the Delhi government withdraws the new policy and reverts to the old excise regime. February 2023 — CBI arrests Sisodia after questioning, marking a turning point in the investigation.

— CBI arrests Sisodia after questioning, marking a turning point in the investigation. March 2023 — ED arrests Sisodia from Tihar Jail on money laundering charges linked to the excise policy.

— ED arrests Sisodia from Tihar Jail on money laundering charges linked to the excise policy. March 2024 — Arvind Kejriwal is arrested by the ED after skipping multiple summons, becoming the first sitting Chief Minister in India to be jailed.

— Arvind Kejriwal is arrested by the ED after skipping multiple summons, becoming the first sitting Chief Minister in India to be jailed. August 2024 — Supreme Court grants bail to Sisodia after 17 months in custody, stressing that prolonged trial without bail violates fundamental rights.

— Supreme Court grants bail to Sisodia after 17 months in custody, stressing that prolonged trial without bail violates fundamental rights. September 2024 — Kejriwal is released from Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court grants him bail in both ED and CBI cases. On September 15, 2024, he made his first visit to the AAP party office in Delhi.

— Kejriwal is released from Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court grants him bail in both ED and CBI cases. On September 15, 2024, he made his first visit to the AAP party office in Delhi. February 27, 2026 — Rouse Avenue Court acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia, and all other accused, citing lack of evidence and failure to prove conspiracy.

Significance of the Verdict

The acquittal closes a three‑year saga that shaped Delhi politics and national debate. For AAP, the judgment is likely to be framed as vindication, while critics may continue to question the policy’s original intent. The case also raises broader concerns about the investigative process of central agencies and their ability to substantiate allegations in high‑profile matters.