Delhi Factory Owner And Son Die Of Suffocation In Attempt To Rescue Worker From Toxic Pickle Well In Nangloi

New Delhi: A tragic incident at a Pickle factory in Delhi's Nangloi area claimed the lives of a 60-year-old owner and his eldest son in the Rao Vihar locality. According to reports, the incident occurred on the evening of March 7 when a routine operation at a residential pickle-making unit turned deadly. The police have identified the two deceased as Anil (60) and his 32-year-old son, Neeraj, who were declared dead after venturing into a fermentation well in an attempt to save a worker who had collapsed in the well moments earlier.

According to the police, the deadly crisis began when a worker of the factory descended into one of the several 10-foot-deep wells used for pickling on the ground floor of the family’s residence located in Rao Vihar. As per claims, the worker, within seconds, was overcome by toxic fumes and a lack of oxygen, falling unconscious at the bottom of the pit. Sensing the emergency, Anil and his two sons, Neeraj and Sandeep (28), immediately climbed down into the confined space to rescue. However, the invisible, hazardous gas of the well proved lethal to them, as all three family members fell unconscious due to the suffocating atmosphere.

Immediately, the local police were alerted, as neighbours and family members gathered to rescue the trapped men. The brother of the factory owner, Subhash, alongside the neighbours, eventually managed the dangerous task of pulling all 4 men from the depths of the well. While two of them were declared dead at the hospital, the other two, including Sandeep and the labourer, were hospitalised for emergency medical attention.

A senior police official of the Outer district (Delhi) detailed the sequence of events, explaining that the factory operated with 4 to 5 specialised wells specifically designed for the fermentation process. On the particular fateful Saturday evening, the lack of ventilation within one of these chambers created a death trap that claimed the lives of those attempting to bravely save a life.

In an official statement regarding the police response, the police official noted that after the PCR call was received at Nangloi police station, officers were dispatched immediately to the Rao Vihar address. The official confirmed that it was discovered that a pickle-making factory was being run on the ground floor of the house where the owner, Anil, resided with his family. The DCP further clarified that when the owner and his sons, Neeraj and Sandeep, went down to save the labourer who had collapsed due to suffocation, they too fell unconscious.

According to the police, while all 4 victims were eventually extracted, Anil and Neeraj did not come to their senses. The medical status of the other two victims remains unconfirmed, with further details regarding their recovery still awaited.