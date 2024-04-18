Delhi: Female Student Jumps to Death From PG's Terrace in Mukherjee Nagar

Advertisement

New Delhi: A female student in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar jumped to death from the terrace of PG hostel on Wednesday morning. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it it to post-mortem examination.

The girl was the resident of Badhla village, Meerut. She was a daughter of a farmer. The girl identified as Swati was studying in Delhi for past 10 years.

Advertisement

According to the reports, deceased ran an YouTube channel and made reel on social media platforms.

