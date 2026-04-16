Delhi Fire Horror: Trapped By Flames, Man Walks Live Wires To Escape Blaze In Swaroop Nagar | WATCH

New Delhi: A harrowing incident surfaced in Amrit Vihar, located in New Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, after a man trapped by a sudden house fire took a desperate attempt to save his life by jumping onto the live wires passing near his balcony. According to reports, with flames engulfing the first floor of his house and smoke filling the building, the man climbed out of his balcony and stepped onto live electricity wires near his building. The shocking moment, captured by neighbours on mobile phones, quickly surfaced on social media and left onlookers horrified.

In the video footage, which is going viral ever since then, the man can be seen balancing on the live wire as he inched toward a neighbouring building in a bid to escape the fire. After reaching the neighbour's house, he was pulled to safety by the police personnel who had arrived at the scene. The escape, though successful, captured the extreme risk the man took when fire exits were left blocked and flames spread rapidly through the building.

As per reports, the firefighters, who arrived at the site, battled the blaze for nearly an hour before bringing it under control. While the man escaped with his life, the incident has reignited concerns about fire safety and emergency access in Delhi’s congested localities.

Desperate Escape Caught On Camera

Reports suggested that the fire broke out in a building in Swaroop Nagar's Amrit Vihar, with thick smoke and flames soon visible from the upper floors. The trapped man, finding himself cut off from the staircase and with no immediate way down, made the split-second decision to exit through a window. The neighbours watched in disbelief as he lowered himself onto the overhead electricity cables that run between the closely packed buildings. Footage circulating online shows the man, barefoot and visibly shaken, placing one foot in front of the other on the live wire.

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After what seemed a terrifying crossing, he reached the neighbour's building and was pulled up by the police personnel. The police officers who were coordinating crowd control and evacuation efforts assisted in getting him to safety. The residents said that the entire lane was filled with smoke within minutes, and the heat made it impossible to stay near the windows. “We were shouting for him to wait, but the fire was right behind him. He had no choice,” said a neighbour who witnessed the incident.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the call in the early hours and dispatched multiple fire tenders to Swaroop Nagar. The firefighters faced challenges accessing the site due to narrow lanes and overhead wires, a common issue in the area. The team laid hose lines from the main road and entered the building to douse the flames. A fire officer at the scene said it took nearly an hour to control the blaze and begin cooling operations to prevent a reignition.

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