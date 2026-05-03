Delhi Horror: 9 Charred Bodies Recovered After Massive Fire Rips Through Vivek Vihar Residential Building; AC Blast Suspected

New Delhi: A deadly blaze ripped through a residential complex in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar area in Shahdara district, early Sunday morning, leaving at least seven people dead and triggering a massive emergency response.

Although 12 to 15 residents were pulled to safety, search teams continue to comb through the building, which saw its second floor nearly destroyed by flames. The rescue operation is ongoing as authorities investigate the cause of the inferno.

According to Rajendra Prasad Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Shahdara District, the fatalities have been confirmed as rescue teams continue their work at the site.

He said, "Fire broke out in a house in a four-story building in Vivek Vihar, with casualties on the second floor. So far, 3-4 bodies have been found, and the search for the remaining remains is ongoing. We're still searching. We'll let you know once the search is complete."

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Fire started early morning

The fire reportedly started at approximately 3:13 AM, quickly spreading through the floors of the structure.

"A blast in the AC triggered the fire," said Rohit, a resident of the building. "The fire tenders arrived at around 3:35 AM. Efforts are still being made to extinguish the flames."

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Emergency responders and fire department personnel are currently on the scene conducting search and rescue operations for those still unaccounted for.